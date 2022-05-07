The owners of Mleczko in Harehills Lane - formerly a branch of Yorkshire Bank - have applied to Leeds City Council to sell alcohol at the site from 8am-11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 8am-10pm from Sunday to Thursday.

However, the premises sits in one of Leeds' so-called "cumulative impact areas" - zones drawn up by the council where gaining an alcohol licence is intentionally made more difficult for applicants due to drink-related antisocial behaviour in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop is on Harehills Lane. (Pic: Googlemaps)

A document, written last year by Leeds City Council officers, claimed antisocial behaviour related to street drinking in Harehills and Armley remains a major problem.

This is despite the council’s introduction of Cumulative Impact Policy (CIP) zones in these districts. CIPs are areas in which it is more difficult to get a new permission to sell alcohol due to problems with drink-related antisocial behaviour.

The CIP was used to refuse a similar licence for Zuber Mini Market in Harehills back in September 2020.