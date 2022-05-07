Nigerian artist and designer Bubu Ogisi opens a new exhibition at The Tetley today (7 May), drawing on the ritual use of adornments in various African institutions.
Expanding out from the Shirley Cooper Gallery and Gallery 9, Ogisi’s exhibition in Leeds includes handmade tapestry and four original flags commissioned for The Tetley’s roof.
With a focus on using natural materials and recycling manmade ones, the exhibition explores mask-making as a decolonial process of healing through using a combination of traditional and new techniques.
Ogisi's exhibition also welcomes visitors into a 'sacred grove' on site: a secret space where objects used in masquerading are stored outside of their use.
The objects worn in ceremonies offer the possibility of spiritual change of the body and soul, allowing the wearer to be guided by supernatural forces.
The exhibition is the culmination of The Tetley’s Here, There and Everywhere partnership with New Art Exchange.
Here, There and Everywhere is New Art Exchange’s international programme, supported by Ambition for Excellence, Arts Council England.
Bubu Ogisi's exhibition, titled I Am Not Myself, is open from Saturday 7 May until 29 August at The Tetley.