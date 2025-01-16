Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leasehold managing agent has been slammed over “rip-off charges”, alleged failures to complete vital maintenance work and a lack of responsiveness.

FirstPort, which is the largest provider of its kind in the UK, has been criticised by an MP and residents in Leeds, as calls were made for urgent improvements.

Responding to concerns, a spokesperson for FirstPort said the provider is “committed to responding” and will demonstrate how changes will “improve services”.

Labour MP Alex Sobel, who represents Leeds Central and Headingley, was among those at a meeting in parliament with the FirstPort boss Martin King.

It came after a new coalition of more than 60 Labour MPs was set up to hold managing agents to account.

Mr Sobel said that he had been inundated with complaints from constituents about the provider’s hikes in service charges and poor standards of service.

They include from 72-year-old Cecilia Weston, who moved into a property in Far Headingley which is managed by FirstPort just over two years ago.

She said: “There is no clarity about what they do - and jobs are half done.

“When I got my first bill from them, there was a payment for £88.80 which was dated before I’d actually bought the property.

“I wrote to them and asked what this charge was for, and I’ve not had an answer.”

Mrs Weston added: “There are simple things too, like we have a fence that’s blown down from the top of a wall.

“The drop from the top of the wall to the ground is about 10 feet, so there should be a fence with a safety rail on it.

“But they just put four pieces of Trellis there, so if anybody leans against them, they’re just going to fall straight through.”

Mrs Weston called for FirstPort to “explain their budget more clearly”, as she suggested residents are unclear on some of the services they’re paying for.

In a parliamentary committee room last week afternoon, Mr King heard MPs deliver testimonials from constituents across the UK.

Mr Sobel said they described three common complaints: “rip-off charges”, failure to complete maintenance work and a lack of responsiveness.

FirstPort has more than 300,000 properties in the UK and are contracted by freeholders to carry out building maintenance work in properties inhabited by leaseholders, who own their flats.

MPs have called for FirstPort bosses to meet with their constituents and for a hotline to be set up so that complaints can be raised directly.

A follow-up meeting has been agreed in principle to monitor progress.

A spokesperson for FirstPort said: “The meeting with MPs allowed for meaningful discussions about the changes and challenges affecting our industry.

“It also provided an opportunity to highlight the improvements we are making to better serve our customers.

“We listened to the concerns raised by MPs, and we are committed to responding to the requests raised in the meeting, as well as working with the MPs on a longer-term basis to demonstrate how the changes we are making at FirstPort will improve services.

“We would like to thank all the MPs who attended for their time and valuable contributions.”