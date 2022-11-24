That’s if developers Parklane Group Ltd are granted their wish to convert an old library into a block with 78 residential units and large communal areas to socialise.

Under the plans, Grade II-listed Burley Library, which has been closed for around three years, will be given new life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library itself would be refitted as a co-working space open to residents and members of the public, with the flats built above it. But developers have been criticised after revealing rent will start at £295 A WEEK, rising to £350 a week for more spacious apartments, if the scheme is given planning permission. That’s despite the fact the complex would market to ex-students who’ve just left uni, many of whom would be in low-paid or temporary work. Speaking at a planning meeting on Thursday where the scheme was discussed, Conservative councillor Trish Smith said: “£1,300 a calendar month-ish for what is effectively a bed – I think that’s very overpriced.”

CGI images showing what the planned development at Burley Library could look like and, inset, how the library site currently appears.

Criticising the concept of the scheme, Councillor Smith added: “I think it’s a backward step in terms of accommodation for our residents.

“I don’t like this idea in our city, I think we’re selling our residents short.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Jools Heselwood said: “One thing I am concerned about is the price. I think £350 a week is a lot more than what students pay for a student block. For the space I think £350 is a lot.”

However, Councillor Heselwood was supportive of the principle of the scheme in general. “As someone with a student son, he’d love living in something like this when he’s older,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because they’re looking for places to socialise and be with friends and that kind of stuff. We have a lot of issues around isolation for people in flats. You’re living in a flat looking out on the world and that really came to the fore during Covid. This is a really good way of making that move from being a student to work, but also not moving into a flat and being isolated.”

Developers say they’ve altered the original plans to reduce the number of apartments from 98 to 78, which they say has helped increase the size of each private living space. They also say rental payments will be all-inclusive, covering utility bills for residents. Representing the applicants, Oliver Corbett told councillors: “Although it’s yet to develop in Leeds, the city is keenly suited to the co-living model, as this type of living arrangement is seen as a natural progression from student accommodation and appealling to graduates and young professionals.” He added that the scheme would “bring life back to the library buiding and a provide a new destination for the community, with the ground floor space being open to the public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad