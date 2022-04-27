Enjoy these photo memories from around Burley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Burley in the 1950s: Landmarks, shops and pubs in focus

These photo gems provide a fascinating insight into life in Burley during the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 4:45 am

The main image above features a swimming team from Burley Road County Primary School as they proudly display the trophy awarded to them as District Champions in 1959. This was a special year for the school as, for the previous six years, the trophy had been retained by the local Burley Church of England School. It is one of 20 photos which showcase life in the community during a decade of change. Landmarks, such as Burley Road, as well as pubs and shops are all in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service as well as photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

1. Burley in the 1950s

The west side of Cardigan Road in January 1954. These buildings house a number of businesses. 'Pickles Bros. (slaters) Ltd', 'S. Huggard & Son, plumbers, 'W. Welborn & Son, joiners & undertakers and 'H.J. Gill & Co. (Leeds) Ltd, cistern makers.

2. Burley in the 1950s

The Park Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Hyde Park Road at the corner with Apsley Street, pictured in April 1959. The lower half of the building is tiled. Included in redevelopment plans for the Burley area.

3. Burley in the 1950s

Burley Road in March 1956. The main focus of the photos is a newsagents with Leeds, Skyrack and Morley Savings Bank on the left.

4. Burley in the 1950s

Wolseley Road in March 1955.

