Burley in the 1950s: Landmarks, shops and pubs in focus

The main image above features a swimming team from Burley Road County Primary School as they proudly display the trophy awarded to them as District Champions in 1959. This was a special year for the school as, for the previous six years, the trophy had been retained by the local Burley Church of England School. It is one of 20 photos which showcase life in the community during a decade of change. Landmarks, such as Burley Road, as well as pubs and shops are all in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service as well as photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.