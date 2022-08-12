Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A developer has submitted plans to knock down the property on Blenheim Road in the St John’s area of Wakefield.

Milner Homes wants to build seven town houses on the site, which used to be the Wakefield Corporation Maternity hospital

The plan has so far attracted 27 objections from local residents who are concerned about the loss of a historic building.

Campaigners are fighting to save the historic maternity hospital in Wakefield, backed by Kevin Trickett, inset, of Wakefield Civic Society.

Others say the proposals are not in keeping with the St John’s area and will lead to a loss of privacy for neighbouring residents.

Heritage groups hope to persuade Historic England to give the building listed status.

Kevin Trickett, present of Wakefield Civic Society, said he had been contacted by Wakefield Historical Appreciation Society over the issue.

He said: “The consensus seems to be that we should object to its demolition.

“The problem is that it has never been listed and it has no protection.

“We have to make a case for its historical and architectural value and are asking for information from anyone who may know more about this house.”

The property was built in 1889 and designed by J W Connon, a well-known architect of his time who also worked on the Metropole Hotel in Leeds.

Research also reveals it was the home to Rev Andrew Chalmers, vicar at Wakefield Unitarian Chapel, until his death in 1912.

The property was the city’s maternity hospital from 1919 until Manygates Maternity Hospital was opened in 1935.

Mr Trickett added: “There are strong community links to the building, with people being born there or having relatives who were born there.”

It appears that the house was divided into flats in the 1930s, not long after it ceased to be the maternity home, and it has been used as flats ever since.

The property is currently divided into seven flats.

One objection to Wakefield Council states: “The existing building from the 1890’s is of considerable historic significance to Wakefield.

“The demolition of this building would once again prove that past lessons of knocking down old historic buildings in Wakefield have not been learnt.

“The proposal to build seven town houses is a lazy option cynically planned to generate maximum income.

“The existing building should be restored sympathetically.”

Another objector states: “So many of Wakefield’s historic buildings have been sacrificed in favour of modern building that is of lesser quality and which is aesthetically poor.

“We should be preserving the character and charm of areas like St John’s and not cramming in more cheap housing wherever there is space.

“The three storey houses will over look the existing properties resulting in loss of light and lack of privacy.”

One residents has written in support of the development, stating: “I feel that the building is of little historic importance and has been badly neglected for many years.

“In fact, rather than having a detrimental effect on the area the new properties should enhance it.

“The number of new residents would basically be the same as the number living there at the moment.

“The alternative would be to allow the building to degenerate for many years to come and become even more of an eyesore.”