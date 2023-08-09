A planning application to convert a former Leeds social club into apartments has been submitted.

First opened in 1888, Farsley Liberal Club on Farsley Town Street announced suddenly it would close its doors for good in August 2022, after 134 years.

A social media statement posted by the club at the time said: "It is with sadness we have to announce that Farsley Liberal Club will cease trading. The last day of trading will be on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Farsley Liberal Club closed its doors last year after 134 years. Picture by Google

"We would like to thank all members who have supported the club, especially during the past two difficult years."

On July 27, 2023, a planning application was validated by the Leeds City Council to convert the now vacant building into six apartments.

The application, first submitted on May 30, 2023, also specified plans to “demolish and rebuild the [building’s] northern extension, provision of rear light well and communal amenity space with bin and cycle storage.”

According to the application, the six apartments will consist of one one-bedroom and five two-bedroom flats and maisonettes.

The proposed plans also include adding six cycle spaces to the existing ones for a total of 12.