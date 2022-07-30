The club, on Farsley Town Street, first opened in 1888.

A social media statement posted by the club said: "It is with sadness we have to announce that Farsley Liberal Club will cease trading.

"The last day of trading will be on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Farsley Liberal Club on Town Street

"We would like to thank all members who have supported the club, especially during the past two difficult years."

Club members met on July 19 prior to the announcement.

Farsley residents took to social media to share their sadness about the announcement.

James Stainsby said: "Maybe if all these people who are so upset used it more, might not be closing."

The club replied with "So true!"

Barbara Lee said: "Very very sad to hear this news."