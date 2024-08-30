Farnley and Wortley: Leeds could be set for by-election as MP announces he's standing down from city role
Mark Sewards MP was elected in Leeds South West and Morley earlier this year - having served for two years as a councillor in Farnley and Wortley.
Although his term on Leeds City Council is not due to come to an end until 2026, he promised during his general election campaign he “would not take or keep a second job” if elected.
The former head of maths at Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy won a landslide majority in May, unseating Tory incumbent Andrea Jenkyns with almost double the number of votes.
Announcing his decision in a post on X [formerly Twitter], the 34-year-old said it had been a “privilege” to serve as a councillor, citing a number of projects he had been involved in.
He added: “With Parliament returning next week, it’s now time for me to step down and make way for a new councillor who can give the role everything they have.
“I made a promise during the general election that I would not take or keep a second job outside Parliament and I’m honouring that commitment.”
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council confirmed that the vacancy would be filled by an election if a minimum of two registered voters in Farnley and Wortley make a request in writing to the authority.
