Farnley and Wortley: Candidates in upcoming Leeds by-election announced after resignation
Voters in the Farnley and Wortley ward will go to the polls in less than a month's time, after a member of the authority announced his resignation.
Mark Sewards, who had served as a Labour councillor in the ward for the last two years, stood down from the post to focus on his work as a newly elected MP.
Now, seven candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to take over his responsibilities on the council. They are:
- Edward Allison - Independent
- Richard Andrews - Liberal Democrat
- David Blackburn - Green Party
- David Dresser - Reform UK
- Al Garthwaite - Labour Party
- Richard Riley - Social Democratic Party
- Lalit Suryawanshi - Conservative Party
Al Garthwaite was previously the Lord Mayor of Leeds from 2023 to 2024, before she was ousted at the last local elections on May 4, losing her Headingley and Hyde Park seat to newly elected green councillor Tim Goodall after eight years.
In the upcoming by-election, which will be held on October 10, only two of the candidates who have supplied their addresses live within the council ward.
The last date to register to vote for those living in the ward is next Tuesday (September 24). The result is expected to be announced on October 11.
The battle for the seat comes after Mr Sewards' resignation in August. Although his term on Leeds City Council was not due to come to an end until 2026, he promised during the general election campaign he “would not take or keep a second job” if elected.
The former head of maths at Cockburn Laurence Calvert Academy won a landslide majority in the Leeds South and Morley constituency in May, unseating Tory incumbent Andrea Jenkyns with almost double the number of votes.
