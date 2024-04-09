Farnley Academy Leeds: Secondary school applies for permission to build beach volleyball court on grounds

A secondary school in Leeds might soon see the addition of a more unusual sports court on its grounds as it hopes to give students access to a “specialised sport” as part of its curriculum.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Farnley Academy has submitted a full planning application for the construction of a 900 square metre beach volleyball court on an existing , currently unusable, sports pitch.

In the supporting design and access statement, the Academy revealed that it would like to introduce beach volleyball to the curriculum and have the opportunity to work closely with Volleyball England, the sports national governing body.

The Farnley Academy is hoping to add beach volleyball to its curriculum as it applies for the construction of a new court on the school grounds. Photo by Ezra Shaw for Getty Images/National WorldThe Farnley Academy is hoping to add beach volleyball to its curriculum as it applies for the construction of a new court on the school grounds. Photo by Ezra Shaw for Getty Images/National World
The Farnley Academy is hoping to add beach volleyball to its curriculum as it applies for the construction of a new court on the school grounds. Photo by Ezra Shaw for Getty Images/National World
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

The proposed scheme also seeks to improve the available sports facilities in the area as it gives students access to a “specialised sport”.

The new court would include a 24 metre x 38 metre court with a two metre wide timber decking along with V-Mesh fencing on the site, which at present is difficult to access for students due to the current gradient of the banking.

Consultation on the new plans is due to start on Tuesday, April 23, with any comments to be submitted to Leeds city council’s planning committee before Friday, April 26.

Related topics:LeedsSportStudentsLeeds City CouncilPlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.