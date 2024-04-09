Farnley Academy Leeds: Secondary school applies for permission to build beach volleyball court on grounds
The Farnley Academy has submitted a full planning application for the construction of a 900 square metre beach volleyball court on an existing , currently unusable, sports pitch.
In the supporting design and access statement, the Academy revealed that it would like to introduce beach volleyball to the curriculum and have the opportunity to work closely with Volleyball England, the sports national governing body.
The proposed scheme also seeks to improve the available sports facilities in the area as it gives students access to a “specialised sport”.
The new court would include a 24 metre x 38 metre court with a two metre wide timber decking along with V-Mesh fencing on the site, which at present is difficult to access for students due to the current gradient of the banking.
Consultation on the new plans is due to start on Tuesday, April 23, with any comments to be submitted to Leeds city council’s planning committee before Friday, April 26.
