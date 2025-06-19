Eight major Leeds developments set to be completed from huge skyscrapers to historic new urban parks

It’s evident for anyone who has been in Leeds recently that the city is seeing a large swathe of development.

Skyscrapers are being erected and large development schemes constructed across the city.

Among those due to be completed in the coming months is a purpose built student accommodation that will be the biggest of its kind in the world once finished.

Another major development due to be completed is Aire Park, which will create a mixed-use community with 1,400 new homes, Grade A office spaces, retail and the UK’s largest new city centre park.

Aire Park is nearing completion and is on track to become the largest new public park in the country. Located in Leeds' South Bank and part of the 24-acre mixed-use development by Vastint UK, the park will feature 700 newly planted trees, dedicated areas for local residents, public exercise routes, and adaptable spaces designed for outdoor events.

Aire Park is nearing completion and is on track to become the largest new public park in the country. Located in Leeds' South Bank and part of the 24-acre mixed-use development by Vastint UK, the park will feature 700 newly planted trees, dedicated areas for local residents, public exercise routes, and adaptable spaces designed for outdoor events.

Cirrus Point in Leeds will comprise 660 beds over 255,000 sq ft of gross internal area (GIA). The 45-storey development is set to be the tallest building in Leeds and the tallest purpose built student accommodation building in the world at 191m. Students will benefit from views across Leeds as well as access to amenities including a gym, yoga studio, cinema, games room, co-working, group dining facilities and roof terrace.

Cirrus Point in Leeds will comprise 660 beds over 255,000 sq ft of gross internal area (GIA). The 45-storey development is set to be the tallest building in Leeds and the tallest purpose built student accommodation building in the world at 191m. Students will benefit from views across Leeds as well as access to amenities including a gym, yoga studio, cinema, games room, co-working, group dining facilities and roof terrace.

A new £42 million apartment scheme in the centre of Leeds is due to be completed in late autumn. The new building, off Saxton Lane, will contain 207 apartments from one-bedroom to four-bedrooms, all available for affordable rent. The development will also include approximately 200 cycle spaces to encourage sustainable travel. Four of the apartments will be fully wheelchair adaptable.

A new £42 million apartment scheme in the centre of Leeds is due to be completed in late autumn. The new building, off Saxton Lane, will contain 207 apartments from one-bedroom to four-bedrooms, all available for affordable rent. The development will also include approximately 200 cycle spaces to encourage sustainable travel. Four of the apartments will be fully wheelchair adaptable.

Set at the site of the former House of Fraser building on Briggate, The Store House is set to be a purpose built student accommodation consisting of 369 en-suite bed spaces. It is due to be completed in time for the 2025.26 academic year.

Set at the site of the former House of Fraser building on Briggate, The Store House is set to be a purpose built student accommodation consisting of 369 en-suite bed spaces. It is due to be completed in time for the 2025.26 academic year.

Spinners Yard is a 185-apartment, U-shaped built-to-rent scheme constructed on Regent Street in Mabgate in the city centre. It features a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, and is set to be completed in 2025.

Spinners Yard is a 185-apartment, U-shaped built-to-rent scheme constructed on Regent Street in Mabgate in the city centre. It features a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, and is set to be completed in 2025.

The Whitehall Riverside development on Whitehall Road, which includes a 500-home build-to-rent scheme, is due for completion in early 2026.

The Whitehall Riverside development on Whitehall Road, which includes a 500-home build-to-rent scheme, is due for completion in early 2026.

