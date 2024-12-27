Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A manufacturing firm is set to create 32 jobs after financial support for its expansion was agreed by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tax discount of almost £300,000 will help Dirickx Systems (DS), which makes fences and gates, move to a new premises in Beeston.

Leeds City Council agreed business rates relief to help the firm boost its workforce from 18 to 50 as part of a £9m investment by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network House, Beeston. | Google

A council report said the Belgian-owned company was planning to move to Network House, on Middletown Grove, but needed support with added running costs.

It said: “They company is experiencing rapid growth having recently secured contracts which are expected to significantly increase their turnover by 2027.

“This means they need to increase production capacity to meet rising customer demand and to accommodate this they need to relocate to a larger premises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business rates relief totalling £292,000 will be given over two years, representing 75 per cent in year one and 50 per cent in year two.

The report said the subsidy would increase the council’s overall business rates income.

It said: “This will secure a £9m investment in the city, safeguard 18 jobs, create 32 new jobs and secure a net rates income for the council of £875,000 over the next five years.”

The cost of providing tax relief would be split between the council and government, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “By offering the business £292,110 the actual cost to the council will be £146,055.”

The new jobs would be created over the next five years by the company, a subsidiary of Dirickx Industries.

The report said: “They have been considering site options in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield as well as outside the region.

“DS’s parent company are insistent they do this as cheaply as possible.”