Dirickx Systems: Leeds manufacturing firm to create 32 new jobs after council agrees to financial support

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT
A manufacturing firm is set to create 32 jobs after financial support for its expansion was agreed by the council.

A tax discount of almost £300,000 will help Dirickx Systems (DS), which makes fences and gates, move to a new premises in Beeston.

Leeds City Council agreed business rates relief to help the firm boost its workforce from 18 to 50 as part of a £9m investment by the company.

Network House, Beeston.Network House, Beeston.
Network House, Beeston. | Google

A council report said the Belgian-owned company was planning to move to Network House, on Middletown Grove, but needed support with added running costs.

It said: “They company is experiencing rapid growth having recently secured contracts which are expected to significantly increase their turnover by 2027.

“This means they need to increase production capacity to meet rising customer demand and to accommodate this they need to relocate to a larger premises.”

Business rates relief totalling £292,000 will be given over two years, representing 75 per cent in year one and 50 per cent in year two.

The report said the subsidy would increase the council’s overall business rates income.

It said: “This will secure a £9m investment in the city, safeguard 18 jobs, create 32 new jobs and secure a net rates income for the council of £875,000 over the next five years.”

The cost of providing tax relief would be split between the council and government, the report said.

It said: “By offering the business £292,110 the actual cost to the council will be £146,055.”

The new jobs would be created over the next five years by the company, a subsidiary of Dirickx Industries.

The report said: “They have been considering site options in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield as well as outside the region.

“DS’s parent company are insistent they do this as cheaply as possible.”

