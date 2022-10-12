David Oluwale: Replacement plaque to be unveiled on Leeds Bridge later this month, following theft by racist thugs
The new blue plaque to commemorate the tragic life of David Oluwale is set to be unveiled later this month, following the original plaques removal by heartless thugs earlier this year.
Leeds Civic Trust and The David Oluwale Memorial Association (DOMA) plan to reinstall a blue plaque for David Oluwale at Leeds Bridge on Sunday, October 23 at 1pm.
It follows the original plaque’s theft just hours after its unveiling on April 25 this year.
David Oluwale had travelled to the UK from Lagos, Nigeria, in search of a better life, but was tragically targeted because of his mental health, homelessness and race, before his death in 1969.
Director of Leeds Civic Trust Martin Hamilton said: “The theft of the blue plaque was a dark day for the Trust, but the following outpouring and generosity of the people of Leeds shows the true character of our city. To know that the people of Leeds so readily donated towards this new plaque, means that it truly is a plaque that belongs to the people, and as a city we are determined to remember and learn from Oluwale’s life and legacy.”
Despite settling in the Leeds, David Oluwale struggled with homelessness and was regularly harassed. In 1969, he was last seen running from two police officers before drowning in the River Aire.
His death led to the first ever prosecutions of British police involved in the death of a black person.
Emily Zobel Marshall, chairwoman of the David Oluwale Memorial Association said: “David’s life and death are a stark reminder of the legacies of institutional racism in this country, and the stealing of the Oluwale blue plaque in April 2022 shows us that the struggle against prejudice must continue.
“We look towards a future, together, where all people are treated with respect and dignity, and keeping David’s memory alive moves us closer towards that shared vision.”
Leeds city councillor Abi Marshall-Katung (Lab), also a DOMA board member, said: “We will continue to remember David Oluwale and challenge every form of hate in our city. We will surely find strength in our diversity.”