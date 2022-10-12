Leeds Civic Trust and The David Oluwale Memorial Association (DOMA) plan to reinstall a blue plaque for David Oluwale at Leeds Bridge on Sunday, October 23 at 1pm.

David Oluwale had travelled to the UK from Lagos, Nigeria, in search of a better life, but was tragically targeted because of his mental health, homelessness and race, before his death in 1969.

The David Oluwale memorial blue plaque will be installed on Leeds Bridge later this month.

Director of Leeds Civic Trust Martin Hamilton said: “The theft of the blue plaque was a dark day for the Trust, but the following outpouring and generosity of the people of Leeds shows the true character of our city. To know that the people of Leeds so readily donated towards this new plaque, means that it truly is a plaque that belongs to the people, and as a city we are determined to remember and learn from Oluwale’s life and legacy.”

Despite settling in the Leeds, David Oluwale struggled with homelessness and was regularly harassed. In 1969, he was last seen running from two police officers before drowning in the River Aire.

His death led to the first ever prosecutions of British police involved in the death of a black person.

Emily Zobel Marshall, chairwoman of the David Oluwale Memorial Association said: “David’s life and death are a stark reminder of the legacies of institutional racism in this country, and the stealing of the Oluwale blue plaque in April 2022 shows us that the struggle against prejudice must continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look towards a future, together, where all people are treated with respect and dignity, and keeping David’s memory alive moves us closer towards that shared vision.”