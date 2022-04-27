Enquiries into the theft are continuing and it is believed that the plaque, which was unveiled at a special ceremony on Monday, April 25, was removed from the bridge between around 9.30pm and 9.55pm that same evening.
CCTV enquiries have established that the area was busy between these times and police are appealing to anyone who took photos of the plaque between these times to get in touch.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity between these times is similarly urged to make contact.
Leeds District CID can be contacted on 101, quoting crime reference 13220222118, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.