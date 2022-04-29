PittaFan will serve “authentic Greek street food”, if its owners get permission to take over and convert a unit on the Oakwood Shopping Parade, on Roundhay Road.

The end-of-terrace unit is currently occupied by estate agents Preston Baker, just a stone’s throw from the southern edge of the park.

The building on Roundhay Road could soon be a Greek eatery.

In a planning application submitted to Leeds City Council this week, the applicants said: “PittaFan takeaway will serve and deliver to people authentic Greek street food, with a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free dishes, too.

“Our aim is to contribute to a healthy diet for our clients, despite the nature of the premises operating as a ‘fast food’, through unique flavours, explicit aromas, homemade recipes using quality fresh ingredients by reliable and trusted suppliers.

“People around the area will benefit from having a mini-break from their daily cooking habits or after a night out to taste quality, ‘homemade’, healthy fast food.”

New takeaways in Leeds are generally not allowed to open if they are within 400 metres of a secondary school, in accordance with council policies to tackle childhood obesity.

However, the applicants said the premises in question is more than 760 metres away from the nearest school, so will not fall foul of this rule.