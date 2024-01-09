Dozens have turned out to protest plans to sell off a former public library building in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Around 70 protesters rallied outside the old Cross Gates library building, located in Farm Road, on Saturday (January 6), after Leeds City Council put the site up for sale, citing its financial struggles.

The building has stood empty for nearly two years, since the library moved to Cross Gates Arndale Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move was originally intended to be temporary, to allow for refurbishment of the old location but plans to refurbish the building into a Community Hub and new NHS GP surgery never came to fruition.

Around 70 protesters rallied outside the old Cross Gates library building, located in Farm Road, on Saturday.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, event organiser, Helen Lucy said: “We are in this situation because of Government cut and we are sympathetic to the council's financial situation, but there are always choices and we are just asking for time to see what we can do with the building.

“It’s a community asset and once it’s gone, it’s gone. It will probably be sold as land for some faceless flat in the middle of our community. We are just looking for time to consider some viable propositions.”

Since relocating to the Arndale Centre, city council said the feedback has been overwhelming positive, with the library now sitting alongside a number of other local services and amenities. This has seen an increase in the “number of new joiners and PC users” and it has become one of the busiest digital drop-ins in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This claim was largely rejected by Mrs Lucy, however, who said while understanding it might be more accessible to some, the new location was unfit to host all the services the old facility used to provide, including councillor surgery meetings.

Mrs Lucy said the new location was unfit to host all the services the old facility used to provide.

She said: “At the moment the facility in the shopping centre is not fit for purpose. It is ok to house a few books and a few computers but that is it.

“It isn’t suitable for hosting any sort of group events, such a parent-toddler, in fact we had parents telling us that they don’t feel safe at the new location as children could so easily escape into the main centre and be lost.”

The group are currently considering a proposal from Cross Gate’s Alliance Boxing Club, which would see the old building transformed into an all new community centre. Although this has thus far been rejected by city council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Given our financial position, it is necessary for us to review our entire estate in order to reduce our costs. Since the library building was closed it has become the target for anti-social behaviour and has been subject to extensive damage.

“Buildings which are vacant must be prioritised given the impact that such properties have on local communities and the costs involved in holding buildings vacant.