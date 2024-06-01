Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former social club could be knocked down to make way for more than 50 retirement homes.

The council has received a planning application to demolish buildings at Crossgates Working Men’s Club and build flats for elderly people.

McCarthy Stone, a company which has built hundreds of similar projects, wants to redevelop the Orchard Road site.

Permission is sought for 51 apartments and a car park in the east Leeds suburb.

Planning documents said the club’s management committee was selling the site after it was forced to close due to mounting debts.

A boxing club which still uses part of the upper floor will have to relocate if permission is granted for the scheme.

The development would be an L-shaped building with three floors and a flat roof.

A planning statement said: “The development will introduce significant improvements to the site and wider street scene, provide much needed specialist accommodation for which a need is identified and help support the local economy.”

Inside the Crossgates Working Men's Club, pictured in 1977.

Planning permission was previously granted in 2023 for demolition and nine new houses at the site.

McCarthy Stone said it had opened more than 500 similar developments around the country, housing 22,500 elderly people.

The company acts as a landlord and managing agent for its properties.

The red brick Cross Gates development would include 36 two-bedroom flats, 15 one-bed apartments and 21 parking spaces, including two disabled bays.

There would be a communal lounge and sheltered courtyard and garden.

The planning report said pre-application discussions with Leeds City Council began in February.

It said: “Positively, the council recognise the specialist nature of the proposals to provide residential accommodation for the ageing population.”

McCarthy stone said there was demand for 30,000 new retirement homes every year, but only 7,000 were being built.