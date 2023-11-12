Leeds news you can trust since 1890
23 smoke-filled photos from inside Leeds social clubs

These photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of Leeds residents who enjoyed nights to remember at social clubs across the city.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 12th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

These venues have proved a leisure time focal point for communities around the city - places to be entertained, to drink socially and to play games. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, focus on three decades of memories from the 1960s right through to the 1990s. Is your favourite social club featured? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The new Brudenell Social Club on Queens Road. Pictured in November 1978.

1. Brudenell Social Club

The new Brudenell Social Club on Queens Road. Pictured in November 1978. Photo: YPN

The new lounge and bar at the New Canning Working Mens Club on Dewsbury Road.pictured in May 1976.

2. New Canning Working Mens Club

The new lounge and bar at the New Canning Working Mens Club on Dewsbury Road.pictured in May 1976. Photo: YPN

The new concert room at the Denison Hall Club on Armley Town Street in June 1984.

3. Denison Hall Club

The new concert room at the Denison Hall Club on Armley Town Street in June 1984. Photo: YPN

The two-tier circular stage in the concert room at Burmantofts Liberal Club iMay 1967.

4. Burmantofts Liberal Club

The two-tier circular stage in the concert room at Burmantofts Liberal Club iMay 1967. Photo: YPN

Harehills Labour Club in May 1968.

5. Harehills Labour Club

Harehills Labour Club in May 1968. Photo: YPN

The new look concert room at Cross Gates Working Men's Club in June 1979.

6. Cross Gates Working Men's Club

The new look concert room at Cross Gates Working Men's Club in June 1979. Photo: YPN

