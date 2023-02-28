Leeds Building Society has applied for planning permission to place the structure outside its headquarters on Sovereign Street, close to the new David Oluwale Bridge in the city centre. The new bridge runs over The River Aire, linking Sovereign Street to Water Lane on the other side.

Proposals submitted to Leeds City Council say the swan, which will be around 1.5m in height, will be filled with litter that has been collected from local waterways. It is hoped the sculpture will make people think about the consequences dumping plastics and litter has on water-based wildlife.

A statement attached to the plans said: “Leeds Building Society are looking at having a sculpture made of a swan to celebrate 10 years since Canal & River Trust (one of our charity partners) was founded. The sculpture will be filled with rubbish collected by members of the public from the canal to reflect how much plastic is thrown into and round the canal.

The sculpture would be installed outside the Leeds Building Society offices in Sovereign Street. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service