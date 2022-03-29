David Oluwale: 12 pictures of new Leeds bridge named in memory of racial harassment victim
12 pictures as a striking new bridge dedicated to the memory of a man who died after being racially harassed is erected over Leeds's River Aire.
By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:45 am
David Oluwale died in the river in 1969 in a racially-motivated incident which left a lasting imprint on the city.
The bridge is being named after David Oluwale, who travelled to the UK from Nigeria and was tragically targeted because of his mental health, homelessness and race.
He died in the river in 1969 in a racially-motivated incident which left a lasting imprint on the city.
Engineers working on the David Oluwale bridge completed one of the project’s major milestones over the weekend, with cranes carefully placing the 40 tonne structure over the river where it will connect Sovereign Street to Water Lane.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Partnership work between Leeds City Council, the David Oluwale Memorial Association (DOMA) and key stakeholders will see the bridge both commemorate his death and demonstrate a lasting commitment to equality and inclusion in Leeds.
Max Farrar, secretary of the Remember Oluwale charity, said: “Right from the start, Leeds City Council has backed our mission to remind Leeds of its tragic past and to support everyone working for a more welcoming, diverse and equal city."
Fabricated locally in Yorkshire, less than 20 miles from the site, contractors BAM Nuttall used huge specialist equipment to transport the 30m long bridge to the riverside before carefully installing it with a crane.
The bridge is being named after David Oluwale, who travelled to the UK from Nigeria and was tragically targeted because of his mental health, homelessness and race.
Expected to be open to the public later this summer once associated work has been completed, the bridge will be used by pedestrians and cyclists and will be one of the newest key elements of the ambitious South Bank regeneration programme.
“We feel privileged to work with our long-standing partner, Leeds City Council and the David Oluwale Memorial Association, strengthening community connections, installing this footbridge." said, Gareth Farrier, BAM Nuttall’s North England regional director.
The bridge will also fulfil one of the project’s long-standing priorities to ensure better pedestrian and cycling connection between the city centre, the train station, Aire Park and other green spaces around the city centre.
David Oluwale died in the river in 1969 in a racially-motivated incident which left a lasting imprint on the city.
The proposals for the regeneration of the city’s South Bank will provide 8,000 new homes and 35,000 new jobs, new educational establishments and a new city park.
West Yorkshire’s deputy mayor for policing and crime, Alison Lowe OBE added: “The case of David Oluwale will continue to reverberate in our local history and why it is so important that the theme of ‘Inclusion’ sits at the core of the Mayor’s first Police and Crime Plan for West Yorkshire.”
Coun Helen Hayden, said: “It’s wonderful to see this moving and inspiring project making such a pivotal step forward and for a lasting tribute to the memory of David Oluwale to be taking shape."