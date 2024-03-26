Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to rebuild Wetherby Leisure Centre were first proposed as part of plans to rebuild Wetherby High School, one of the oldest in Leeds.

Expected to cost around £25m, and originally given a completion date of September 2024, the proposals will see a reduction of the school's land, currently 18.3 acres, to 10.5 acres.

This led to excitement that a new leisure centre could be on the cards but Leeds City Council has insisted that such plans are still someway off becoming a reality.

Leeds City Council has insisted that plans to rebuild Wetherby Leisure Centre are still someway off. Picture: Simon Hulme

A council spokesperson "The Department for Education (DfE) is proposing to rebuild Wetherby High School as part of the schools rebuilding programme.

"There are ongoing discussions with the DfE regarding any surplus land following the completion of the school redevelopment being released from education use.

"Working in partnership with the school, the council would consider potential future uses, one of which could be a new leisure centre."

The current main building at Wetherby High School was built in the 1960s and is dominated by a main tower block, linked to the school hall by two footbridges.

It is hoped the scheme could finally be set to progress following lengthy discussions with the Government's Department for Education, who are proposing to rebuild the school as part of their Schools Rebuilding Programme.