This is when bins will be collected in Leeds over Easter weekend

The Easter period is a time for relaxation and fun, but it can bring with it some disruption to regular services.

While commuters in Leeds may faced with some disturbances to travel routes, bin and recycling collections will remain unaffected.

How to check your bin day

Leeds City Council confirmed that there will be no alteration to regular bin collections in Leeds over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

If you want to check what day your bin is due to be collected, you can visit the council website and enter your postcode.

This will provide all of the collection dates for black, brown and green bin collections.

Alternatively, you can download the Leeds Bin app to check dates and set up reminders to be sent to your phone.

What time should I put my bin out?

The council requests that bins are put out on the kerbside before 7am ready to be emptied. If it is not on the kerbside before this time, it may not be emptied.

In this case, the bin crew will make a record of this and will not be able to return to collect it before your next collection day.

Why has my bin not been emptied?

If your bin has not been emptied, and was on the kerbside before 7am, this could be because it contains something that should not be inside it.

Advice on items which should go in each bin is listed on the council website.

If your bin contained an unapproved item, you should remove any contaminating items so it can be emptied on your next collection day.

Your bin may also not be emptied if it is too heavy to be lifted safely by the wagon.

The council advise removing any heavy items from the bin so it can be emptied on the next collection.

If none of the above applied, you bin may not have been emptied due to problems such as vehicle breakdown, blocked roads, or adverse weather.

In these cases, the council will attempt to come back before 5pm on the same day, or in the two following working days.

Bin crews in Leeds work from Monday to Saturday.