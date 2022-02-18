Documents submitted to the council show the site in Holbeck, which is bounded by Sweet Street and Meadow Road, is subject to a pre-application – an early form of plans – for a number towers up to 42 storeys high.

They added that the plans, put forward by developer Caddick, could start building work on the site this year if all goes to the plan, with a planned completion by the end of 2025.

Proposals for the site include 2,200 residential apartments, 70,000 square metres of office space, a hotel containing up to 450 beds and around 691 car parking spaces.

The masterplan for the site also includes a “linear park” along Sweet Street which would help “draw people into the development”.

It added: “The tallest building in the development, up to 42 storeys, would be situated in the north-east corner of this group.”

The site is currently home to a multi-storey car park and a Halford’s bike shop.

A six-storey multi-storey car park would also be included on the site, while the hotel would be an 11-storey building to the north of Jack Lane.

In total, the plans are expected to include 11 buildings overall.

A report by Leeds City Council officers stated: “The emerging proposals offer a significant potential to regenerate a large and prominently located brownfield City Centre site which has been largely vacant and underutilised for a number of years.

“The City One development is likely to deliver a significant number of new homes, offices and employment opportunities, visitor accommodation, public realm, and new pedestrian routes across the site that would help to connect the site with the City Centre and the established communities to the south.”

The site had previously been approved to be developed into a 22-storey hotel and casino back in 2004, but work never took place. A 40-storey tower was then planned for the site in 2013, but similarly building work never took place.

The new plans will be discussed by Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel on Thursday, February 24. As the plans are at an early pre-application stage, no decision will be made by councillors, as more detailed plans are expected to be submitted in the coming months.

Richard Beecham, Local Democracy Reporting Service