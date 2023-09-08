Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Leeds gym: Look inside new state-of-the-art gyms in Wetherby, Morley and Armley leisure centres

New state-of-the-art gyms have been unveiled at three Active Leeds leisure centres.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The equipment at the Wetherby, Morley and Armley centres has been upgraded, as well as wider gym refurbishments. It’s part of Leeds City Council’s plans to get people in the city moving, and the new look gyms are now open ahead of the autumn.

Councillor Salma Arif, executive member for adult social care, public health and active lifestyles, said: “I’m delighted that Active Leeds has been able to open three new gyms, this significant investment demonstrates Leeds City Council’s commitment to helping the people of Leeds live healthy and active lives.

“Active lifestyles are so important in increasing health outcomes across Leeds, and it is crucial that as a council we ensure there are a wide range of affordable options for residents to keep fit and stay active.”

We take a look inside the new-look Morley and Armley gyms.

Leeds City Council has opened new gyms in its Armley, Morley and Wetherby leisure centres

1. New Leeds gyms

Leeds City Council has opened new gyms in its Armley, Morley and Wetherby leisure centres Photo: Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
Significant investment has been made into the equipment and wider gym refurbishments

2. Morley gym

Significant investment has been made into the equipment and wider gym refurbishments Photo: Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
The refurbished gyms feature new cardio equipment

3. Morley gym

The refurbished gyms feature new cardio equipment Photo: Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
A membership with Active Leeds starts at £25.95 a month

4. Morley gym

A membership with Active Leeds starts at £25.95 a month Photo: Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWetherbyArmleySalma ArifLeeds City Council