New state-of-the-art gyms have been unveiled at three Active Leeds leisure centres.

The equipment at the Wetherby, Morley and Armley centres has been upgraded, as well as wider gym refurbishments. It’s part of Leeds City Council’s plans to get people in the city moving, and the new look gyms are now open ahead of the autumn.

Councillor Salma Arif, executive member for adult social care, public health and active lifestyles, said: “I’m delighted that Active Leeds has been able to open three new gyms, this significant investment demonstrates Leeds City Council’s commitment to helping the people of Leeds live healthy and active lives.

“Active lifestyles are so important in increasing health outcomes across Leeds, and it is crucial that as a council we ensure there are a wide range of affordable options for residents to keep fit and stay active.”

We take a look inside the new-look Morley and Armley gyms.

