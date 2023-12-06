Queensview Seacroft: Leeds tower block still chilly despite council's promises heating would be fixed
The Queensview tower, in Seacroft, is home to hundreds of residents, many of whom are elderly.
But when their central heating failed on Friday, it couldn’t have come at a worst time – as the city was being hit with sub-zero temperatures and snow.
Residents told the Yorkshire Evening Post that they gathered in the building's communal area to stay warm, with one saying they were “fed up” by the situation.
Leeds City Council, which operates the sheltered accommodation, said at the start of the week that back-up equipment had restored heating to the block.
But residents were quick to refute that, arguing that the building remained cold.
When this was put to the authority today, a spokesperson once again apologised for the disruption.
They added: "The heating system failed late on Friday evening and we aimed to resolve it straight away.
"Unfortunately, during the investigation, we identified a major component failure resulting from the extreme low temperatures.
"A temporary plant was commissioned on Friday and delivered to the site on Sunday, and there has been heating going into the block and the majority of residents homes since then, although it has been identified that the desired temperatures are not being met.
"Work is ongoing to upgrade components to remedy this issue. It is anticipated that it will be complete by this afternoon. Engineers remain on site working and will stay until the desired temperatures are achieved.
"Leeds City Council staff are currently on site engaging with residents to identify any support required. Further additional temporary heating has been supplied where required.
"Resident consultation sessions were held prior to the heating system being installed. Residents are not charged for the installation of the heating system but would be charged for energy consumption."