Temperatures were still chilly in a sheltered housing block in Leeds today (December 6) – despite promises the heating had been fixed over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Queensview tower, in Seacroft, is home to hundreds of residents, many of whom are elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents told the Yorkshire Evening Post that they gathered in the building's communal area to stay warm, with one saying they were “fed up” by the situation.

Queensview tower block has been left without its central heating since Friday. Photo: National World/morissfoto - stock.adobe.com.

Leeds City Council, which operates the sheltered accommodation, said at the start of the week that back-up equipment had restored heating to the block.

But residents were quick to refute that, arguing that the building remained cold.

When this was put to the authority today, a spokesperson once again apologised for the disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "The heating system failed late on Friday evening and we aimed to resolve it straight away.

"Unfortunately, during the investigation, we identified a major component failure resulting from the extreme low temperatures.

"A temporary plant was commissioned on Friday and delivered to the site on Sunday, and there has been heating going into the block and the majority of residents homes since then, although it has been identified that the desired temperatures are not being met.

"Work is ongoing to upgrade components to remedy this issue. It is anticipated that it will be complete by this afternoon. Engineers remain on site working and will stay until the desired temperatures are achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leeds City Council staff are currently on site engaging with residents to identify any support required. Further additional temporary heating has been supplied where required.