Pudsey councillor Simon Seary who took aim at colleague on social media has suspension from Leeds Conservatives group lifted
A Conservative councillor who took aim at a party colleague on social media has had his suspension from Leeds’ Tory group lifted.
Councillor Simon Seary, who represents the city’s Pudsey ward, was banned from attending group meetings with his fellow Conservative councillors before Christmas, pending an investigation into a misconduct allegation. It followed a Facebook post he wrote on November 20, in which he strongly criticised ward colleague and fellow Tory councillor, Trish Smith.
Following the conclusion of the probe, a Conservative spokesman said: “I can confirm Councillor Simon Seary continues to be a member of the Leeds Conservative Group. All matters are now closed as far as the group is concerned and we look forward to continuing to work as the Leeds Conservative group as a robust, constructive opposition and as dedicated, hard working ward councillors for each and every ward we represent.”
The Conservative group has refused to comment on whether or not any further action was taken against Councillor Seary. The LDRS understands, however, that he was given a warning over his future use of social media. Councillor Seary declined to comment.
When news of his suspension broke in November, Councillor Seary said he’d had the whip temporarily withdrawn and that he would continue to serve as an independent councillor during the investigation. The Conservative group denied that was the case, however, and said he remained a full member, albeit barred from group meetings while the probe took place.