Councillor Simon Seary, who represents the city’s Pudsey ward, was banned from attending group meetings with his fellow Conservative councillors before Christmas, pending an investigation into a misconduct allegation. It followed a Facebook post he wrote on November 20, in which he strongly criticised ward colleague and fellow Tory councillor, Trish Smith.

Following the conclusion of the probe, a Conservative spokesman said: “I can confirm Councillor Simon Seary continues to be a member of the Leeds Conservative Group. All matters are now closed as far as the group is concerned and we look forward to continuing to work as the Leeds Conservative group as a robust, constructive opposition and as dedicated, hard working ward councillors for each and every ward we represent.”

The Conservative group has refused to comment on whether or not any further action was taken against Councillor Seary. The LDRS understands, however, that he was given a warning over his future use of social media. Councillor Seary declined to comment.

