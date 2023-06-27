Public safety is ‘severely compromised’ by broken CCTV in Leeds libraries according to security review

Leeds City Council said cameras in several libraries and community hubs across the city were either in “disrepair, have outdated technology or are poorly functioning”.

The local authority said the issues have posed a risk to staff and members of the public at a time of “heightened community tensions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, £400,000 is being spent on upgrading security across these venues over the next two years, with the buildings most in need being prioritised first.

It was argued that public safety is at risk as a result of broken CCTV in libraries. Photo: LDRS.

The problems were identified by a review the council carried out, which it said was made more pressing by the fact some of its sites are occasionally staffed by lone workers.

A decision notice detailing the upgrades on the council’s website said: “The recent cost-of-living crisis and Covid pandemic have significantly increased community tensions, which has resulted in an increase in the number of incidents taking place across the city.

“This has prompted the service to conduct a comprehensive security review of community hubs and libraries, and it has become apparent that a significant number of the current CCTV systems in our 32 sites are either in a state of disrepair, have outdated technology or are poorly functioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means that both staff and customers’ safety whilst on site is severely compromised.”

A separate document detailing the upgrades said that while the cost of the works was “substantial”, they would reduce the potential for injury, “or worse still loss of life”.

“Incidents can happen anywhere and not just in areas where there is marked anti-social behaviour,” the paper added.