Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Leeds crime map: The streets with the most anti social behaviour named by West Yorkshire Police figures

Police figures have named the worst streets in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from May 2022 to April 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,461 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Here are the lower super output areas (LSOAs) with the most recorded anti-social behaviour crimes between May 2022 to April 2023, the latest available police figures

1. Leeds streets with the most anti-social behaviour

Here are the lower super output areas (LSOAs) with the most recorded anti-social behaviour crimes between May 2022 to April 2023, the latest available police figures Photo: National World/SWNS

Photo Sales
The Headrow LSOA in the city centre recorded 348 crimes

2. The Headrow

The Headrow LSOA in the city centre recorded 348 crimes Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls recorded 200 offences

3. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate, The Calls

Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls recorded 200 offences Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
There were 143 crimes in the Templegates LSOA in Whitkirk

4. Templegates

There were 143 crimes in the Templegates LSOA in Whitkirk Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4