The Leeds and Yorkshire Housing Association wants to develop a derelict site once occupied by the Yorkshire Rider Social Club, off Railway Street.

If approved, the scheme would see 58 rented apartments created for social housing tenants.

However, the developers have rejected pleas from councillors to work more three-bed flats into the plans and are sticking to their proposal of only creating five.

The plans have been proposed for land off Railway Street, Leeds (Photo: Google)

That request came at a planning meeting in June when the scheme was first scrutinised.

Councillors are increasingly keen on insisting at least 10 per cent of all new developments are family properties.

But a report going before councillors next week said that the applicants declined the idea, “Due to the reported strong demand for smaller apartments and also because of the difficulties and costs that such changes would have in terms of the layout of the building and its efficient use.”

However, the developers have budged on a separate request to increase the overall size of the block, so that tenants have more space.

Officers have said they consider the plans “acceptable based on the wider benefits” of having affordable housing built. They suggested the proposals be approved.