The full daily rate for childcare at the authority’s 28 Little Owls Nurseries across the city has risen from £49.20 to £51.70 from September 1.

A Leeds City Council notice explaining the move said it would cover a rise in costs, but would “not put the entire burden on parents”.

The Little Owls nursery in Meanwood is one of 28 nurseries run by Leeds City Council. Picture: Google

Yorkshire Evening Post readers have criticised the move, with one suggesting it demonstrates why so many rely on the benefits system.

One said: "If you worked eight hours a day on minimum wage and paid £51.70 a day childcare your daily wage after paying would be £24.30 before tax.

“The government needs to work out their priorities as this is why people are better off on benefits.”

Another parent praised the Little Owls nurseries themselves but criticised the decision to raise the price.

"Little Owls gave my little one the best start before I had to move her to one closer and the staff was amazing but raising the prises because of how bad things are is not good,” they said.

Around a tenth of the 2,900 families who use Little Owls pay the full daily rate, though most of those parents are entitled to up to 30 hours free childcare a week.

However, there are concerns that spiralling fees across childcare as a whole are piling more pressure on parents during the cost-of-living crisis.

One reader said: "Omg another rise, everything is going up. Every time you go shopping there's another 25p on everything.”

Meanwhile, one grandparent expressed relief that they were available to child sit when their daughter was working.

“Good job I look after my granddaughter while my daughter works in school holidays cost is too much,” she said.

Another said: “My daughter’s after school club is £28 for three hours so £51 for a full day isn't too bad in the grand scheme of things.”