According to a report from Leeds City Council officers, developer Glenbrook Properties wants permission to demolish the former headquarters of Arla Foods on Kirkstall Road and replace it with built-to-rent properties.

The report, set to go before the council’s City Plans Panel this month, plans for the site involve building five blocks of between seven and 13 storeys, containing around 618 flats, around half of which would be one-bedroom units.

The site would also contain 230 “surface level car parking spaces”, all of which would have electric vehicle charging points.

Glenbrook Properties wants permission to demolish the former headquarters of Arla Foods on Kirkstall Road and replace it with built-to-rent properties. Pictured: Kirkstall Road.

A “mixed use” space would also be provided, expected to be a cafe and creche.

The site had been subject to previous planning applications for large-scale projects from previous owners Commercial Development Projects Ltd.

The Arla Foods building dates back to the 1960s, the entire site adds up to around four acres. Arla is a multinational food processing company specialising in dairy.

A report by Leeds City Council officers concluded: “This scheme represents an opportunity to regenerate a mostly cleared brownfield site on the southern side of Kirkstall Rd. The emerging proposals would provide large areas of open space as well as connectivity to the waterfront and a new section of riverside walkway.

“It is considered that the emerging form and scale of the proposal is considered to enhance the character of this part of Kirkstall Road and help to deliver the identified housing need in the development plan.”

Earlier versions of the plans were approved at a meeting back in January 2021, despite councillors expressing concerns such a development could create more congestion on Kirkstall Road.

Councillors were told there was little scope to widen the road, though more cash may be set aside to improve traffic lights at the busy Kirkstall Road junction.

The new scheme will be discussed by Leeds City Council’s City Plans Panel on Tursday, February 24.

As the plan is at the early pre-application stage, no decision will be made on whether to allow the development, with more detailed plans expected to be submitted in the coming months.

Richard Beecham, Local Democracy Reporting Service