Costa will also open if plans for Silkwood Park, just off J40 of the M1, are approved.

Applicant Lightstone Fryers Way LLP wants to build the two units off Goldsmith Drive, and will include internal and external seating areas while both will have the drive-thru facility.

Proposals have been submitted for a drive-thru at Silkwood Park in Wakefield.

It will also create more than 20 jobs.

The complex currently comprises a fitness centre and day nursery with plentiful car parking.

The site will lose 83 car parking spaces as part of the proposals, but 279 spaces are to be retained to support the use of the existing units.

The two new retail units will be close to the A638 Wakefield Road, but with a new entrance created off Goldsmith Drive.

A planning statement submitted with the plans reads: "It is anticipated that the proposed new units and their readily-accessible location will result in the business park benefitting significantly from a more diverse beverage and food offering thereby enhancing its appeal to the public.

"The target group of both proposed drive-through units would mostly consist of drivers travelling along the M1 or to/from the M1 via the A638, rather than the residents of the surrounding area, thus further safeguarding the vitality and viability of Horbury Road and Westgate End local retail centres.

"The proposal will ensure that a currently under-utilized area of the business park is bought back to life."

A decision on the plans will be made a later date.