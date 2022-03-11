Horsforth restaurant owner rages as 50 no-shows in just three weeks devastates business

Dale Spink, who is just 26 years old, has worked hard for the last 12 years to build a hugely successful personal business combining D's Meal Prep and Le Voyage Dining Experience, with hundreds of Leeds residents as customers.

Together with business partner Mark-Hamilton Smith, Dale recently launched his first venture into the Bar and Restaurant trade - with the opening of Brontae's, named after his daughter.

The site has been renovated entirely from former premises ‘The Forge’ on New Road Side.

The restaurant has many sparkling reviews on TripAdvisor and has been a huge hit in Horsforth.

However, Dale has revealed to the Yorkshire Evening Post more than 50 people have not shown up in just three weeks.

One diner commented on spotting "five tables" empty - harming the atmosphere of the night.

This has cost his business - which hosts a 'wine Wednesday' and 'Steak Thursday' themed menu - to suffer from thousands of pounds worth of lost sales and left Dale furious.

"I don't understand it", Dale said.

"Sometimes they are paying deposits and not turning up and others aren't even paying the deposits.

"It is so frustrating.

"We are just asking for people to let us know, we can work with them to re arrange their booking if they give us 24 hours notice.

"It’s just rude otherwise."

Dale is a professionally trained Chef who has created two businesses despite his tender age.

His meal prep service was used by top Leeds based athletes and celebrities.

"It will cost us more than £3,000 in lost sales", Dale revealed.

The restaurant has been highly sought after with guests and is booked out most night.

Dale said a minimalist style and vision had been chosen for the decor of the Bar and Restaurant with Mark’s experience.

He added: "We want to take dining back to the “old school” where our diners can focus on the moment, enjoy the experience and relax, as we know it’s been a really tough couple of years for everyone.

"But now socialising is back and my business partner Mark and I have a class relationship.

"We are like chalk and cheese but collaborate really well together, we have put every ounce of energy we have into bringing this special venue to Horsforth.

"As a customer said “thank you for bringing Leeds City Centre quality to Horsforth"."