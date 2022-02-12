LEEDS: Pet recreation facility plans could cause ‘barking dogs’ noise nuisance

Plans to create a dog exercise centre on a site in Calverley have been referred to Leeds City Council’s South and West Plans Panel by Leeds Conservatives group leader Coun Andrew Carter, who is unhappy with the plans.

According to a report by Leeds City Council officers, developers want to use the land to the back of 74 Carr Lane as a facility to help animals undergoing training, those with “aggressive or reactivity issues” and animals whose owners do not wish to let off the leash.

It added that the maximum number of animals that would be on-site at any one time would be eight, and would have opening times of 8am-8pm on Monday to Saturday and 9am-6pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

In a letter to council planning officers, Coun Carter said: “I wish to request that the above application goes to a panel of elected members. I do so because I do not believe that it is an appropriate development in the proposed location.

“The proximity to houses on Clara Drive, part of the Calverley Conservation area, is much too close, the conditions are not strong enough and will undoubtedly lead to noise nuisance.

“It may be possible to locate this area further away from houses and I think there should be a site visit by elected members to view for themselves what I believe to be the difficulties. There is insufficient screening from existing properties because the location proposed is not suitable”.

Other letters of objection claimed the planned hours were at “unsociable times”, and that the facility could result in increased traffic and would overlook onto other properties.

In addition to the 42 letters of objection, the site also attracted 47 letters of support.

Those supporting the application say the site would benefit the “increasing number of dog owners”, while creating a “safe and secure” space for dogs to exercise in Calverley.

A report by Leeds City Council officers is recommending that the scheme go ahead, adding: “[The] officer [has] concluded that there is no undue harm. The proposal is therefore in compliance national and local planning policy and legislative requirements.

“Conditions could regulate capacity and operation patterns at this site and whilst there is the potential for barking dogs, that is assessed within the context of an area already used by dog walkers and it is unlikely that the single users or single group users of this proposal would match incompatible dogs to use the site at the same time, which would likely reduce barking potential.

“Moreover, Highways matters have been found to be acceptable subject to minor works secured through conditions. It is therefore recommended that this application is approved, subject to the suggested conditions set out at the head of this report.”

The plans are set to be discussed by Leeds City Council’s South and West Plans Panel on Thursday, February 17.