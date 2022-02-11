David Hallas was jailed for 30 months over the targeted attack on a 77-year-old woman as she was in her car.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident took place on June 6 last year, shortly after the victim got into her car on Albion Street to drive home from a shopping trip.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said the woman placed her handbag on the back seat before getting into the car.

David Hallas was jailed for 30 months for robbing a 77-year-old woman in Leeds city centre.

Hallas had been watching the victim and got into the car beside her near to the junction with The Headrow.

The 38-year-old defendant threatened her with a piece of glass which was from either a broken bottle or a wine glass.

Mr Galley said Hallas ordered the woman to carry on driving but she said to him: "I am not going anywhere. Get out of my car."

Hallas then pressed the glass into the top over her leg over clothing but she did not suffer any cuts.

Mr Galley said Hallas grabbed her handbag and got out.

A man and a woman who saw the disturbance managed to stop him.

The woman took the handbag from Hallas and returned it to the victim.

Hallas managed to get away but he was arrested when police officers recognised him from CCTV images.

He refused to comment during an interview.

Hallas, of Nepshaw Lane, Morley, pleaded guilty to robbery.

He has previous convictions for 135 offences including assault and having a bladed article.

Phillip Morris, mitigating, said Hallas accepted that he would be facing an immediate prison sentence for what he had done.

The barrister said Hallas' offending was linked to his abuse of drugs and alcohol.

Sentencing, Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said: "Your record is appalling.