Over 1,000 Leeds residents living in ‘back-to-back’ council properties to benefit from warmer homes

The TIBB project (Transformation Insulation to Back-to-Back), forms part of Leeds City Council’s commitment to invest £100million in decarbonising council housing.

Once the project is complete in March 2023, 750 properties in five ward areas will be fitted with external wall insultation, new roofs and other efficiency measures as required.

All of which will help to reduce damp issues, improve the visual appeal of properties and make homes warmer and more affordable to run.

These wards will include Armley, Beeston and Holbeck, Burmantofts and Richmond Hill, Gipton and Harehills and Hunslet and Riverside.

“I am delighted to see this project come to fruition after a successful pilot in Armley last year. Not only will residents living in these properties have warmer homes, but it will also help improve the visual appeal of the properties and help to regenerate the local areas." said, Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and housing.

“Similar projects already carried out in other parts of the city clearly indicate how external wall insulation can transform very deprived neighbourhoods in a way that low carbon heating alone would not. Improving the thermal efficiency of homes is absolutely vital given the current cost of living crisis and increases in energy bills that the country is facing.”

The project will work towards the council’s ambition of becoming a net-zero city by 2030 and supports inclusive growth.

It is funded by £5.2million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and £6.61million from the Council’s Housing Revenue Account, and several properties in the Armley area have already had their homes transformed in a successful pilot.

Previous similar investment has made the average council home warmer and more efficient than the average privately owned home in Leeds.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“Leeds City Council’s ambition is for Leeds to become the first carbon neutral city in the UK and this significant investment will help us work towards achieving that.

"Everyone deserves to live in a warm home which they can afford to heat, and decarbonising homes helps residents save money and protects people from falling ill with cold-related illnesses.

"The project will also help to create local jobs, supports inclusive growth and forms part of the council’s commitment to invest £100million in decarbonising council housing.”

Katy, a resident who has already benefitted from the pilot, said she was happy with how the properties looked once completed.

“I am happy with the look of the finished properties in the area. When they were working on installing, I was very doubtful of their look. Once the scaffold was removed and I saw it finished I was very impressed.” she said.

“I think that it’s definitely money well spent from the council in tackling fuel poverty. My house has a property to the back and one to the side, but it doesn’t retain any heat so I am constantly re-heating. The scheme will certainly tackle this.

“The scheme has definitely improved the area. This scheme has managed to give a fresh feel and makes the street better to look at.