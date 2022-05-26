On February 27, 2020, police spotted a black BMW that they understood to be linked to street level drug dealing. When they stopped the vehicle, police found more than 1kg of cannabis, 85g of cocaine, 5g of ketamine and 4.3g of MDMA (ecstasy).

Officers also found six mobile phones and, after searching text messages, discovered the user of the phone was Ahmed using the alias "Casper", with texts going back to the previous October.

Ahmed was jailed for 11 years.

More than a year after being released under investigation, he was arrested again on three offences.

On April 2, 2021, he was spotted behaving suspiciously next to a car in Tingley. After knowing he had been spotted, he locked the car and walked away from the scene. When police arrived, they smashed the car window to search it, after they found it had a link to Ahmed's address.

Police found a knuckleduster, sawn-off shotgun with 54 cartridges and numerous bags of cocaine and cannabis - the latter of which weighed just short of 2kg. The police valued the drugs at between £20,000 and £23,000.

Mitigating, Jonathan James Turner told the court Ahmed insisted the drugs were for personal use, while the car in the second offence was owned by someone else who had died, and was simply being used by the defendant as a drugs storage facility.

On the firearms offence, Mr Turner added: "The gun was [forensically] linked to the defendant by a single hair - there was no evidence it ever had his fingerprints or DNA."

He added his client had been on remand for 13 and a half months already.

Ahmed had already pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs, four counts of being concerned with supply of drugs, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of an offensive weapon by the time he appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Sentencing Ahmed, Judge Geoffrey Marson said: "Dealing class A drugs is a vile trade.

"Those who are addicted burgle, rob and steal to feed their habit and it leads to significant problems and can sometimes lead to death.

"There were 54 cartridges with that shotgun - a gun like this comes at the top end of firearms offences. It has no purpose other than to kill and severely maim, and drugs and guns go together."

Ahmed, appearing from prison via video link, interrupted to tell the court about how he had completed drug programmes in prison, while holding up certificates.