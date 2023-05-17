The council’s environmental health unit had objected to the licence being given over fears late-night noise would disturb nearby residents. But at a hearing on Tuesday, Mr Alleyne insisted his offering would not be “party” orientated and would instead be led by events such as taster sessions and distilling classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he would bar customers who left noisily and gave assurances that he would refuse business from stag and hen dos. A panel of two councillors agreed to grant him a licence to serve alcohol and play music until 10pm, two hours earlier than he’d applied for.

Muthadi Anwaar Alleyne, pictured right, who owns The Office Saloon in Guiseley, Leeds.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Alleyne said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m very happy and very excited about what this will mean. 10pm as a compromise is absolutely fine if that’s what keeps everyone happy. I’m very happy to work with local residents to ensure that noise is kept to a minimum.

“We won’t be starting events tomorrow. It will be some point in the future – maybe next year. But I’ll be keeping everyone in the local community involved. I’m excited for the future now.”

Mr Alleyne also said he’d run a membership scheme for local people and businesses, which he believes will help keep people informed and engaged with the cafe-bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Environmental health officers had earlier said they were concerned about a lack of “noise mitigation” measures at the premises. They also said they anticipated complaints from residents if events carried on until late.

Officer Vanessa Holroyd told the hearing: “We get loads of complaints about other places from residents, about people leaving, talking to friends and having a cigarette.

“I just don’t feel this is appropriate in this location.”

However, no members of the public or local councillors opposed the application, and an objection from the police was also withdrawn before the hearing.

Mr Alleyne had earlier told the hearing: “Since we opened it’s given families and the community a place to meet and everyone seems really happy with what we’ve brought to the local area. We just want to keep the momentum we’ve gained from that. Asked if he would take bookings from stag and hen dos, he said: “No. I’m surprised at the number of venues that don’t understand that if you don’t deal with a problem beforehand, you have to deal with it when it’s inside your venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad