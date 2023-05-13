The Office Saloon, a newly opened café on Oxford Street in Guiseley, has submitted an application to sell alcohol every day of the week, to serve drinks until midnight and to show films until 11pm and play recorded music until midnight.

Objections to the application have been submitted by West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council, who both state that they don’t believe enough evidence has been give to demonstrate that “public nuisance” will be avoided.

Owner Muthadi Alleyne, who opened the café a month and a half ago, said that he has applied for the license to serve espresso martinis and glasses of wine to his clientele, which is made up largely of the local retirees and visitors to the town.

The Office Saloon on Oxford Street in Guiseley opened a month and a half ago.

He said: “We’ve been trading relatively well but we wanted to find another avenue to extend the offering.

"We don’t want to turn into a bar or change the concept. We just want to be able to serve a glass of wine with your scones or tea cakes.

"Later on we want to serve some espresso martinis for later events for the retirees in the area.”

Mr Alleyne said that he had already responded to the objection from West Yorkshire Police, who said that there was “insufficient information” in the application on how it would prevent public nuisance and crime and disorder.

A second objection has been sent by the council’s Environment Protection Team on the basis that not enough evidence was given to prove that there wouldn’t be noise disturbance for neighbours. Mr Alleyne said that he had not responded to this objection but stated that the evenings would be “chilled events for the elderly”.

Mr Alleyne, who is from Guiseley, said that the business has received a lot of good feedback since it opened. He said: “The aim of the game now is just looking at the next step for the business.”