Next step for long-awaited Leeds leisure centre revamp as start date confirmed

Fearnville Leisure centre in Leeds could be transformed into a new sports and wellbeing hub under plans announced by Leeds City Council.

A leisure centre upgrade is set to take a step forward with the appointment of a building contractor.

Ageing Fearnville Leisure Centre in Gipton will be replaced with new facilities under the project by Leeds City Council.

The council said an unnamed building firm had successfully tendered for work on the project, which will bring a new swimming pool and gym to the site.

Work on the planed upgrade, which includes an all-weather pitch, soft play area and cafe, was now expected to start in spring next year.

The council said costings were being worked on with the contractor before entering into a contract.

Public consultation events were held at the Oakwood Lane leisure centre, the Old Fire Station in Gipton and Chapel FM in Seacroft.

The plans include a large main swimming pool along with fitness studios, a gym and a café. | Leeds City Council

A council report said: “Face-to-face and written briefings have been provided to the ward and executive members of the council, who fully support and promote the development.

“Those members in adjacent wards have also been consulted to ensure that the project is able to reach a wide audience.”

Sport England and the Football Foundation were also consulted on plans for the centre, which dates back to the 1980s.

Leeds City Council said demand for sports facilities was set to grow as thousands of homes are built as part of the East Leeds Extension.

The upgrade will include tree-planting and landscaping to boost natural habitats at the site.