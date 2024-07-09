Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new leisure centre complex is set to boost the health of east Leeds communities after planning permission was granted.

Plans to upgrade Fearnville Leisure Centre in Gipton include an all-weather sports pitch, tennis courts and skate park.

Leeds City Council said the existing centre, which opened in 1980, was in need of modernisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fearnville Leisure centre in Leeds could be transformed into a new sports and wellbeing hub under plans announced by Leeds City Council. Picture supplied by Leeds City Council. | Leeds City Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be demolished when the new facilities are up and running at the site on Oakwood Lane.

A planning report said: “The proposal would provide new community play, sport and well-being facilities which provide social, physical and mental health benefits.

“The development would create jobs during the construction and operational phases of the development.”

Plans were drawn up by the council, Active Leeds and the Football Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public consultation events were held and a website set up as part of the planning process.

The report said: “All of the consultations were well attended and some fantastic views and ideas were shared.

“The aim is to offer a proposal that suits the needs of the local community for the present and future generations to come.”

The plans include a 25-metre swimming pool and a 200-station gym area, split over two floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the new centre will boost physical activity in nearby communities which have high obesity rates.

A modernised leisure centre would also provide gym space for people moving into new homes being built in the east of the city.

The planning report said: “The centre opened in 1980 and is in need of redevelopment to ensure the east Leeds area has a high quality leisure and wellbeing provision which is fit for purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fearnville will be a significant community asset and provide much needed facilities and open space for the locality.”

The new centre was designed to boost wildlife and provide adventure playground space for young people.