The applicants say the college is needed and would offer a “natural” next step for pupils leaving Crawshaw Academy, Co-op Academy Priesthorpe and the Leeds West Academy after Year 11. But alongside 26 expressions of support for the scheme, 18 people have objected, including Sport England, which is unhappy that the college would be built across a sports pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its application, Luminate insisted there is a “surplus” of playing pitches in Pudsey and that its existing pitches to the north of Crawshaw Academy “are more than adequate”. But other concerns raised by opponents include increased noise and disturbance and the lack of public transport connections to and from the site. It is feared that poor bus services in particular may force more students to drive and prompt excessive traffic in the area.

The land off Kent Road in Pudsey where the proposed sixth form college would be built. Picture: Google