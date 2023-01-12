Located on a former rugby pitch at Crawshaw Academy, Pudsey Sixth Form College would cater for up to 600 students, benefiting from specialist teachers who would offer up to 26 different subjects and be accessed via an opening on Kent Road.

Both A level and BTech courses would be on offer at the college with subjects ranging from art, business, media, philosophy and physical education to English, maths, computer science, law and French.

Conservative councillor for the Pudsey ward Simon Seary, has put his name forward among a host of objections to the plans raising concerns over the suitability of local infrastructure to manage such an increase in people.

Explaining his objection, Coun Seary said: “I am concerned the site is not suitable to accommodate the proposed number of 600 pupils, in particular the additional 400 that will come from surrounding schools (Priesthorpe High and West Leeds High) and will have to travel to the site.

“This leads on to further material concerns in that of highway safety. Creating a new opening on Kent Road for this college will create major problems for the residents with the increased vehicle movement and the on-street parking as the site doesn't provide adequate parking for students.”

The application includes proposals for 20 student and visitor car parking spaces, including two car-sharing spaces, two accessible spaces and four electric charging vehicle spaces.

There would also be two motorbike spaces and a further 10 drop off/pick up bays, with staff car parking spaces accessible via Crawshaw Academy.

Coun Simon Seary has put his name forward among a host of objections to the plans. Picture: Steve Riding

Despite these details a number of local residents have also submitted their concerns regarding how the plans would impact on local traffic.

One resident of nearby Kent Crescent said: “At the present time due to this traffic congestion we are unable to use Kent Road safely between the hours of 8 & 9 in the morning and 2 & 3.30 in the afternoon as vehicles are parked indiscriminately while parents drop off and pick up their children.

“This can only increase with the addition of the new college.”

Developers have rejected such claims insisting that plans ‘are not likely to have a significant impact on the local highway network’.

The planned site was originally used as a rugby pitch by Crawshaw Academy, before being used as a recreational space in 2007 and 2008. It is believed to have been largely vacant for the past 19 years.

The majority of locals have voiced their support for the college and the additional educational opportunities it would create but with the traffic concern a recurring theme.

One resident said: “Kent Road is an extremely busy (and far too fast) road today, with areas where there is already double parking, pavement parking and verge parking occurring.”

Coun Seary has requested that should the application be given consideration for approval that it be brought before Leeds City Council’s Plans Panel to enable a wider discussion on the topic.