New pictures reveal Leeds crematorium plans as public consultation begins

A public consultation has been launched over plans to create a new crematorium in south Leeds.

Specialist crematorium provider Horizon is holding a drop-in event over its proposals to build a new site off Methley Lane, in Oulton.

The proposal includes a chapel with space for more than 100 visitors, ample car parking, and memorial gardens within landscaped grounds.

It comes as a separate crematorium proposal was submitted to Leeds City Council earlier this year opposite Oulton Academy by the Westerleigh Group.

A public drop-in exhibition will take place at The Oulton Institute, on October 15, between 3pm and 7pm to discuss the proposals before a formal planning application is submitted to council chiefs.

Stephen Byfield, director at Horizon Cremation, said: “Nearly 85 per cent of families choose cremation over burial and there is now a pressing need for new facilities in Leeds which will only increase over the coming years.

“We believe our proposal represents the best option to serve the south and east of the City.

“The crematorium will be well-situated, is easily accessible by car and public transport, is beautifully designed and has been carefully integrated into the landscape to minimise visual impact.

“Realistically, only one crematorium scheme is likely to proceed in Oulton.

“There will be debate locally about which proposal is the best fit, so we encourage people to take part in our consultation and to join us at the drop-in exhibition later this month.”

Leeds is currently served by three council-run crematorium facilities at Lawnswood, Cottingley and Rawdon - the newest of which was opened in 1959.