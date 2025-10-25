New 24-hour cash machine could be installed on Garforth’s Main Street

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

A Leeds town’s high street could get a new cash machine if plans are agreed with the city council.

Leeds City Council is considering an application to install an ATM at Garforth Mini-Market.

Cash machine firm NCR Atleos is seeking consent to fit the machine at the shop entrance on Main Street.

A design report said: “The purpose of the installation of this ATM is to provide a 24-hour banking facility for the local community and visitors to the area.

“The installation of the ATM will not alter the basic design of the building.”

The report said the machine would be accessible to disabled customers and covered by CCTV.

The site had been assessed for risk of crime by a cash-in-transit company.

The report said: “They have considered routes to and from the ATM, ensuring there is protection for their staff and any staff or customers at the site.

“The area where the ATM will be installed is in a well-lit open area, in full view of pedestrians, aiding natural surveillance.

“There is CCTV covering the ATM area.”

Council planners will consider applications for the ATM installation and an illuminated logo sign.

