Mr Moustache, which opened this year, wants permission to open a “smoke and shish” area to the front of the premises on Roundhay Road.

The cafe is located on the site of the former Mykonos Bar and Grill, a popular Greek and Turkish restaurant, submitted an application to Leeds City Council’s planning department for a change of use to the front of the premises.

Mr Moustache Lounge offers Arabic and German shisha, as well as Turkish and Iranian breakfasts, coffee and dinner.

Mr Moustache Lounge during October's Halloween celebrations.

The lounge also has a private function room that can be booked out for private parties.

If the plans get the go-ahead, customers will also be able to use an outdoor decking area to smoke shisha.

