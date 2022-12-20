News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mr Moustache: Oakwood cafe plans to create an outdoor shisha area

A popular cafe in Oakwood has asked planning chiefs at Leeds City Council for permission to build an outdoor shisha area

By Richard Beecham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 12:19pm

Mr Moustache, which opened this year, wants permission to open a “smoke and shish” area to the front of the premises on Roundhay Road.

The cafe is located on the site of the former Mykonos Bar and Grill, a popular Greek and Turkish restaurant, submitted an application to Leeds City Council’s planning department for a change of use to the front of the premises.

Hide Ad

Mr Moustache Lounge offers Arabic and German shisha, as well as Turkish and Iranian breakfasts, coffee and dinner.

Mr Moustache Lounge during October's Halloween celebrations.

The lounge also has a private function room that can be booked out for private parties.

If the plans get the go-ahead, customers will also be able to use an outdoor decking area to smoke shisha.

Hide Ad

Comments are to be submitted by Friday January 6, while a final decision is expected on February 8.

OakwoodLeeds City Council