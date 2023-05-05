Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Local election 2023: Full Leeds City Council results for every ward as count confirms who has been elected

The votes have been cast in the Leeds City Council local elections for another year and all that remains is to find out who has been elected to represent each area.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 5th May 2023, 11:56 BST- 7 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:05 BST

A seat is up for grabs in each of the 33 wards, from Adel and Wharfedale through to Wetherby. The count is taking place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, with the first results expected around lunchtime and the last likely to be declared by 5pm.

We will be updating this story regularly throughout the day and you can also follow our live blog for the latest from the arena as each of the results is announced.

Adel and Wharfedale

The election results are counted at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.The election results are counted at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
The election results are counted at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Steve Clapcote – Labour and Co-operative Party

Billy Flynn – Conservative Party

Fiona Sarah Heather Love – Green Party

Sharon Margaret Slinger – Liberal Democrats

Alwoodley

Lyn Jean Buckley – Conservative Party

Howard Graham Dews – Yorkshire Party

Jackie Ellis – Labour Party

Louise Mary Jennings – Green Party

Jonathan Jared Levy – Liberal Democrats

Ardsley and Robin Hood

Stephen Holroyd-Case – Labour and Co-operative Party

Tom Leadley – Liberal Democrats

Lalit Raghunath Suryawanshi – Conservative Party

Daniel Paul Whetstone – Social Democratic Party

Leon Zadok – Green Party

Armley – LABOUR GAIN

Lou Cunningham – Green Party – 1,712

Tamas Kovacs – Conservative Party – 419

Edana Niamh McDonald – Yorkshire Party – 129

Jim Muller – Independent – 39

Andy Parnham – Labour Party – 1,897 – ELECTED

Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats – 105

Electorate: 17,343

Turnout: 25 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 15

Beeston and Holbeck – LABOUR HOLD

Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats – 209

Muhammad Azeem – Conservative Party – 450

Katherine Alice Gwyther – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 44

Nigel Perry – Social Democratic Party – 107

Mariana Polucciu – Green Party – 662

Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour Party – 2,494 – ELECTED

Electorate: 18,712

Turnout: 21 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 30

Bramley and Stanningley – LABOUR HOLD

Elizabeth Anne Bee – Liberal Democrats – 479

Adam Daniel Cook – Conservative Party – 696

Tom Hinchcliffe – Labour Party – 2,662 – ELECTED

Richard David Riley – Social Democratic Party – 62

Keith Duncan Whittaker – Green Party – 384

Electorate: 17,176

Turnout: 25 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 36

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill – LABOUR HOLD

Taiwo Funmilayo Adeyemi – Conservative Party – 294

Richard Chaves-Sanderson – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 88

David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats – 392

Nkele Charmaine Manaka – Labour Party – 2,547 – ELECTED

Rebwar Raouf Sharazur – Green Party – 410

Paul Anthony Whetstone – Social Democratic Party – 59

Electorate: 17,023

Turnout: 22 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 21

Calverley and Farsley

Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ellen Graham – Green Party

Rob Lees – Yorkshire Party

Stuart McLeod – Liberal Democrats

Jas Singh – Conservative Party

Chapel Allerton – LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE PARTY HOLD

Safaraz Ahad – Conservative Party – 390

Aqila Choudhry – Liberal Democrats – 246

Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism – 183

Jane Alice Dowson – Labour and Co-operative Party – 4,505 – ELECTED

Bobak Walker – Green Party – 721

Sasha Samantha Holdsworth Watson – Social Democratic Party – 48

Electorate: 18,455

Turnout: 33 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 41

Cross Gates and Whinmoor – LABOUR HOLD

Patricia Cooper – Liberal Democrats – 233

Martin Francis Hemingway – Green Party – 302

John Kennedy – Conservative Party – 1,557

Jess Lennox – Labour Party – 2,823 – ELECTED

Mark Nicholson – Independent – 339

Electorate: 18,287

Turnout: 29 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 17

Farnley and Wortley – LABOUR GAIN

Natalia Justyna Armitage – Conservative Party – 538

Jack Michael Bellfield – Social Democratic Party – 17

Christine Mavis Golton – Liberal Democrats – 65

Bev Lockwood – Independent – 61

Adrian McCluskey – Labour Party – 2,438 – ELECTED

Mark Terence Rollinson – Green Party – 1,648

Andrea Whitehead – Reform UK – 201

Electorate: 18,214

Turnout: 27 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 17

Garforth and Swillington Independents

Stephen Paul Beer – Green Party

Peter James Bentley – Conservative Party

Jake Knox – Liberal Democrats

Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth and Swillington Independents Party

Luke Anthony Morrow – Labour Party

Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr – Independent

Gipton and Harehills – LABOUR HOLD

Asghar Ali – Labour Party – 2,655 – ELECTED

Mothin Mohammed Ali – Green Party – 1,484

Iain Alaistair Dalton – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 121

Robert David Winston Harris – Conservative Party – 310

Mark John Twitchett – Liberal Democrats – 165

Electorate: 17,961

Turnout: 26 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 25

Guiseley and Rawdon

Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party

Oliver Roland Edwards – Labour and Co-operative Party

Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats

Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservative Party

Lucy Katherine Wheeler – Green Party

Harewood

Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats

Claire Anne Evans – Green Party

Oliver Gill – Labour Party

Ryan Stephenson – Conservative Party

Headingley and Hyde Park – LABOUR HOLD

Brandon John Ashford – Liberal Democrats – 145

Tim Goodall – Green Party – 1,749

Anthony Joseph Greaux – Independent – 27

Abdul Hannan – Labour Party – 2,029 – ELECTED

Florian Oscar Alice Hynam – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 48

Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservative Party – 119

Molly Tindle – Northern Independence Party – 52

Electorate: 23,783

Turnout: 18 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 16

Horsforth

Ian Cowling – Yorkshire Party

Raymond Wyn Jones – Labour Party

Ian William Shaw – Green Party

Jackie Shemilt – Conservative Party

James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats

Hunslet and Riverside – LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE PARTY HOLD

Oisín Conor Duncan – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 27

Thomas Peter Fisher – Social Democratic Party – 48

Mohammed Omar Mushtaq – Green Party – 1,809

Owen Scott Rutherford – Conservative Party – 231

Benedict Luke Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats – 89

Paul Ian Wray – Labour and Co-operative Party – 2,095 – ELECTED

Electorate: 17,795

Turnout: 24 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 31

Killingbeck and Seacroft

David Alan Anthoney – Green Party

Bradley Kenneth Chandler – Conservative Party

Katie Dye – Labour Party

John Otley – Liberal Democrats

Kippax and Methley – LABOUR HOLD

Alan Terry Martin – Green Party – 406

Lesley Ann McIntee – Liberal Democrats – 301

Michael Thomas Millar – Labour Party – 3,163 – ELECTED

Connor Joseph Paul Mulhall – Conservative Party – 1,362

Electorate: 17,509

Turnout: 30 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 31

Kirkstall – LABOUR HOLD

Adam James Belcher – Liberal Democrats – 288

Reiss Lewis Capitano – Conservative Party – 402

Stuart William Long – Independent – 95

Andy Rontree – Labour Party – 3,018 – ELECTED

Victoria Helen Smith – Green Party – 886

Electorate: 16,138

Turnout: 29 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 29

Little London and Woodhouse

Katherine Mary Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats

Anthony Joseph Bracuti – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Nick Lalvani – Green Party

Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour Party

Muhammad Sajjad Raja – Conservative Party

Middleton Park – SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAIN

Samson Roberts Adeyemi – Conservative Party – 376

Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Green Party – 186

Jude Patrick Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats – 86

Joelle Darnelle Donaldson – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 91

Emma Louise Pogson-Golden – Social Democratic Party – 1,985 – ELECTED

Lauren Alice Summers – Labour and Co-operative Party – 1,587

Electorate: 20,215

Turnout: 21 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 9

Moortown

Lee Anthony Farmer – Conservative Party

Rachel Hartshorne – Green Party

Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative Party

David William Stephens – Yorkshire Party

George Sykes – Liberal Democrats

Morley North

Richard Thomas Cowles – Social Democratic Party

Patrick Gerard Davey – Labour and Co-operative Party

Dom Eatwell – Conservative Party

Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents

Rebecca Sofia Kellett – Green Party

Johnathan Robert Thackray – Reform UK

James Trueman – Liberal Democrats

Morley South

Mihai Marcelin Barticel – Liberal Democrats

Chris Bell – Green Party

Bailey Jacob Statton Bradley – Labour Party

Charles Henry Jack George – Conservative Party

Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents

Andrew Alexander Martin – Social Democratic Party

Otley and Yeadon

Mick Bradley – Green Party

Claire Jane Buxton – Yorkshire Party

Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats

Stewart Peter Harper – Conservative Party

Ian Joseph McCargo – Labour Party

Elliot Edwards Nathan – Breakthrough Party

Pudsey – CONSERVATIVE HOLD

Riaz Ahmed – Labour Party – 2,891

Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats – 352

Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Green Party – 398

Tom Kelly – Reform UK – 201

Trish Smith – Conservative Party – 3,050 – ELECTED

Electorate: 19,116

Turnout: 36 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 27

Rothwell

Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats

James Louis Driver – Labour and Co-operative Party

Babatunde Abiodun Gbolade – Conservative Party

Sean Francis McDonald – Yorkshire Party

Tim Moorsom – Green Party

Sarah Jane Wellbourne – Social Democratic Party

Roundhay

Shazar Ahad – Conservative Party

Jordan Daniel Bowden – Labour and Co-operative Party

Paul Charles Ellis – Green Party

Darren Finlay – Liberal Democrats

Temple Newsam – LABOUR HOLD

Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats – 376

Nicole Louise Sharpe – Labour Party – 2,632

Cormac John Trigg – Conservative Party – 1,647 – ELECTED

Geraldine Mary Turver – Green Party – 331

Wendy Vivienne Whetstone – Social Democratic Party – 61

Electorate: 16,730

Turnout: 30 per cent

Spoilt ballots: 30

Weetwood

Angelo Basu – Conservative Party

Christopher Mark Foren – Green Party

Jools Heselwood – Labour and Co-operative Party

Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats

Rob Walker – Social Democratic Party

Wetherby

Lucy Kathleen Nuttgens – Labour and Co-operative Party

James Andrew Prince – Liberal Democrats

Linda Judith Richards – Conservative Party

Penny Stables – Green Party

