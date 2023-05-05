Local election 2023: Full Leeds City Council results for every ward as count confirms who has been elected
The votes have been cast in the Leeds City Council local elections for another year and all that remains is to find out who has been elected to represent each area.
A seat is up for grabs in each of the 33 wards, from Adel and Wharfedale through to Wetherby. The count is taking place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, with the first results expected around lunchtime and the last likely to be declared by 5pm.
Adel and Wharfedale
Steve Clapcote – Labour and Co-operative Party
Billy Flynn – Conservative Party
Fiona Sarah Heather Love – Green Party
Sharon Margaret Slinger – Liberal Democrats
Alwoodley
Lyn Jean Buckley – Conservative Party
Howard Graham Dews – Yorkshire Party
Jackie Ellis – Labour Party
Louise Mary Jennings – Green Party
Jonathan Jared Levy – Liberal Democrats
Ardsley and Robin Hood
Stephen Holroyd-Case – Labour and Co-operative Party
Tom Leadley – Liberal Democrats
Lalit Raghunath Suryawanshi – Conservative Party
Daniel Paul Whetstone – Social Democratic Party
Leon Zadok – Green Party
Armley – LABOUR GAIN
Lou Cunningham – Green Party – 1,712
Tamas Kovacs – Conservative Party – 419
Edana Niamh McDonald – Yorkshire Party – 129
Jim Muller – Independent – 39
Andy Parnham – Labour Party – 1,897 – ELECTED
Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats – 105
Electorate: 17,343
Turnout: 25 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 15
Beeston and Holbeck – LABOUR HOLD
Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats – 209
Muhammad Azeem – Conservative Party – 450
Katherine Alice Gwyther – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 44
Nigel Perry – Social Democratic Party – 107
Mariana Polucciu – Green Party – 662
Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour Party – 2,494 – ELECTED
Electorate: 18,712
Turnout: 21 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 30
Bramley and Stanningley – LABOUR HOLD
Elizabeth Anne Bee – Liberal Democrats – 479
Adam Daniel Cook – Conservative Party – 696
Tom Hinchcliffe – Labour Party – 2,662 – ELECTED
Richard David Riley – Social Democratic Party – 62
Keith Duncan Whittaker – Green Party – 384
Electorate: 17,176
Turnout: 25 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 36
Burmantofts and Richmond Hill – LABOUR HOLD
Taiwo Funmilayo Adeyemi – Conservative Party – 294
Richard Chaves-Sanderson – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 88
David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats – 392
Nkele Charmaine Manaka – Labour Party – 2,547 – ELECTED
Rebwar Raouf Sharazur – Green Party – 410
Paul Anthony Whetstone – Social Democratic Party – 59
Electorate: 17,023
Turnout: 22 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 21
Calverley and Farsley
Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative Party
Ellen Graham – Green Party
Rob Lees – Yorkshire Party
Stuart McLeod – Liberal Democrats
Jas Singh – Conservative Party
Chapel Allerton – LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE PARTY HOLD
Safaraz Ahad – Conservative Party – 390
Aqila Choudhry – Liberal Democrats – 246
Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism – 183
Jane Alice Dowson – Labour and Co-operative Party – 4,505 – ELECTED
Bobak Walker – Green Party – 721
Sasha Samantha Holdsworth Watson – Social Democratic Party – 48
Electorate: 18,455
Turnout: 33 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 41
Cross Gates and Whinmoor – LABOUR HOLD
Patricia Cooper – Liberal Democrats – 233
Martin Francis Hemingway – Green Party – 302
John Kennedy – Conservative Party – 1,557
Jess Lennox – Labour Party – 2,823 – ELECTED
Mark Nicholson – Independent – 339
Electorate: 18,287
Turnout: 29 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 17
Farnley and Wortley – LABOUR GAIN
Natalia Justyna Armitage – Conservative Party – 538
Jack Michael Bellfield – Social Democratic Party – 17
Christine Mavis Golton – Liberal Democrats – 65
Bev Lockwood – Independent – 61
Adrian McCluskey – Labour Party – 2,438 – ELECTED
Mark Terence Rollinson – Green Party – 1,648
Andrea Whitehead – Reform UK – 201
Electorate: 18,214
Turnout: 27 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 17
Garforth and Swillington Independents
Stephen Paul Beer – Green Party
Peter James Bentley – Conservative Party
Jake Knox – Liberal Democrats
Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth and Swillington Independents Party
Luke Anthony Morrow – Labour Party
Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr – Independent
Gipton and Harehills – LABOUR HOLD
Asghar Ali – Labour Party – 2,655 – ELECTED
Mothin Mohammed Ali – Green Party – 1,484
Iain Alaistair Dalton – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 121
Robert David Winston Harris – Conservative Party – 310
Mark John Twitchett – Liberal Democrats – 165
Electorate: 17,961
Turnout: 26 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 25
Guiseley and Rawdon
Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party
Oliver Roland Edwards – Labour and Co-operative Party
Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats
Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservative Party
Lucy Katherine Wheeler – Green Party
Harewood
Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats
Claire Anne Evans – Green Party
Oliver Gill – Labour Party
Ryan Stephenson – Conservative Party
Headingley and Hyde Park – LABOUR HOLD
Brandon John Ashford – Liberal Democrats – 145
Tim Goodall – Green Party – 1,749
Anthony Joseph Greaux – Independent – 27
Abdul Hannan – Labour Party – 2,029 – ELECTED
Florian Oscar Alice Hynam – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition – 48
Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservative Party – 119
Molly Tindle – Northern Independence Party – 52
Electorate: 23,783
Turnout: 18 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 16
Horsforth
Ian Cowling – Yorkshire Party
Raymond Wyn Jones – Labour Party
Ian William Shaw – Green Party
Jackie Shemilt – Conservative Party
James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats
Hunslet and Riverside – LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE PARTY HOLD
Oisín Conor Duncan – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 27
Thomas Peter Fisher – Social Democratic Party – 48
Mohammed Omar Mushtaq – Green Party – 1,809
Owen Scott Rutherford – Conservative Party – 231
Benedict Luke Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats – 89
Paul Ian Wray – Labour and Co-operative Party – 2,095 – ELECTED
Electorate: 17,795
Turnout: 24 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 31
Killingbeck and Seacroft
David Alan Anthoney – Green Party
Bradley Kenneth Chandler – Conservative Party
Katie Dye – Labour Party
John Otley – Liberal Democrats
Kippax and Methley – LABOUR HOLD
Alan Terry Martin – Green Party – 406
Lesley Ann McIntee – Liberal Democrats – 301
Michael Thomas Millar – Labour Party – 3,163 – ELECTED
Connor Joseph Paul Mulhall – Conservative Party – 1,362
Electorate: 17,509
Turnout: 30 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 31
Kirkstall – LABOUR HOLD
Adam James Belcher – Liberal Democrats – 288
Reiss Lewis Capitano – Conservative Party – 402
Stuart William Long – Independent – 95
Andy Rontree – Labour Party – 3,018 – ELECTED
Victoria Helen Smith – Green Party – 886
Electorate: 16,138
Turnout: 29 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 29
Little London and Woodhouse
Katherine Mary Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats
Anthony Joseph Bracuti – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Nick Lalvani – Green Party
Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour Party
Muhammad Sajjad Raja – Conservative Party
Middleton Park – SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAIN
Samson Roberts Adeyemi – Conservative Party – 376
Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Green Party – 186
Jude Patrick Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats – 86
Joelle Darnelle Donaldson – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition – 91
Emma Louise Pogson-Golden – Social Democratic Party – 1,985 – ELECTED
Lauren Alice Summers – Labour and Co-operative Party – 1,587
Electorate: 20,215
Turnout: 21 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 9
Moortown
Lee Anthony Farmer – Conservative Party
Rachel Hartshorne – Green Party
Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative Party
David William Stephens – Yorkshire Party
George Sykes – Liberal Democrats
Morley North
Richard Thomas Cowles – Social Democratic Party
Patrick Gerard Davey – Labour and Co-operative Party
Dom Eatwell – Conservative Party
Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents
Rebecca Sofia Kellett – Green Party
Johnathan Robert Thackray – Reform UK
James Trueman – Liberal Democrats
Morley South
Mihai Marcelin Barticel – Liberal Democrats
Chris Bell – Green Party
Bailey Jacob Statton Bradley – Labour Party
Charles Henry Jack George – Conservative Party
Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents
Andrew Alexander Martin – Social Democratic Party
Otley and Yeadon
Mick Bradley – Green Party
Claire Jane Buxton – Yorkshire Party
Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats
Stewart Peter Harper – Conservative Party
Ian Joseph McCargo – Labour Party
Elliot Edwards Nathan – Breakthrough Party
Pudsey – CONSERVATIVE HOLD
Riaz Ahmed – Labour Party – 2,891
Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats – 352
Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Green Party – 398
Tom Kelly – Reform UK – 201
Trish Smith – Conservative Party – 3,050 – ELECTED
Electorate: 19,116
Turnout: 36 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 27
Rothwell
Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats
James Louis Driver – Labour and Co-operative Party
Babatunde Abiodun Gbolade – Conservative Party
Sean Francis McDonald – Yorkshire Party
Tim Moorsom – Green Party
Sarah Jane Wellbourne – Social Democratic Party
Roundhay
Shazar Ahad – Conservative Party
Jordan Daniel Bowden – Labour and Co-operative Party
Paul Charles Ellis – Green Party
Darren Finlay – Liberal Democrats
Temple Newsam – LABOUR HOLD
Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats – 376
Nicole Louise Sharpe – Labour Party – 2,632
Cormac John Trigg – Conservative Party – 1,647 – ELECTED
Geraldine Mary Turver – Green Party – 331
Wendy Vivienne Whetstone – Social Democratic Party – 61
Electorate: 16,730
Turnout: 30 per cent
Spoilt ballots: 30
Weetwood
Angelo Basu – Conservative Party
Christopher Mark Foren – Green Party
Jools Heselwood – Labour and Co-operative Party
Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats
Rob Walker – Social Democratic Party
Wetherby
Lucy Kathleen Nuttgens – Labour and Co-operative Party
James Andrew Prince – Liberal Democrats
Linda Judith Richards – Conservative Party
Penny Stables – Green Party