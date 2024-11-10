The 15 worst areas of Leeds for burglaries according to the latest West Yorkshire Police figures

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

New police figures have revealed the worst areas of areas for burglaries.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from September 2023 to August 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,658 crimes of this nature recorded across the city district during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 559 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 559 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Gipton South 145 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024

2. Gipton South

Gipton South 145 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024 | Google

Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse recorded 141 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024

3. Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse

Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse recorded 141 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

A total of 134 burglaries were recorded in Burley between September 2023 and August 2024

4. Burley

A total of 134 burglaries were recorded in Burley between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World

Sheepscar and Little London recorded 114 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024

5. Sheepscar and Little London

Sheepscar and Little London recorded 114 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World

Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 113 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024

6. Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate

Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 113 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024 | William Lailey / SWNS

