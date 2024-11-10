West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from September 2023 to August 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,658 crimes of this nature recorded across the city district during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 559 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024 | James Hardisty

2 . Gipton South Gipton South 145 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024

3 . Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse Hyde Park, South Headingley and Woodhouse recorded 141 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024 | Simon Hulme

4 . Burley A total of 134 burglaries were recorded in Burley between September 2023 and August 2024

5 . Sheepscar and Little London Sheepscar and Little London recorded 114 burglaries between September 2023 and August 2024