Plans to expand Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium could be approved if parking and road safety concerns are resolved.

The city council and club bosses hope to avoid a delay to the project, which would eventually boost seating capacity to 53,000.

A first phase of the scheme would see the partial demolition and redevelopment of the West Stand.

The North Stand would be redeveloped under longer term plans for the ground.

A progress report said a planning application could be decided at the November meeting of the council’s City Plans Panel.

But it said: “Further work is needed before the impact of the development on the highway and transport network can be fully understood and mitigated.”

A panel meeting on Thursday was told a travel plan for the project aimed to see no increases in on-street parking or traffic congestion.

Leeds United’s chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg said: “We have a lot of really tangible measures we think are going to have a real impact on match days.”

It was hoped more fans would share cars to matches and use public transport.

Pre-match closures of Elland Road were among the measures being considered.

The report said traffic problems included queuing on the M621 “which has previously led to some people opening doors on coaches and walking onto the live motorway, a clear road safety risk.”

Some 78 public objection comments had been received, along with 1,041 letters in support of the scheme.

The report said: “Objectors report having to plan personal schedules around match days, with significant disruption to social and work commitments.”

David Blackburn, Farnley and Wortley Green Party councillor, said he supported the expansion.

He told the meeting: “But in saying that, the devil is going to be in the detail of highways. I think it stands or falls on that.”

The report said significant planning was needed to avoid a delay “which may result in waiting another full football season to be able to commence works beyond the anticipated start date.”

Supporters of the project included Leeds Central and Headingley Labour MP Alex Sobel.

He said in a letter to the council: “The stadium upgrade would create new jobs, drive footfall to local businesses and elevate Leeds as a national and international destination for sport and culture.”